Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) went up by 5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :NXGN) Right Now?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXGN is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for NextGen Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.57, which is $3.12 above the current price. NXGN currently public float of 55.01M and currently shorts hold a 7.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXGN was 717.72K shares.

NXGN’s Market Performance

NXGN stocks went up by 4.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.94% and a quarterly performance of -2.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for NextGen Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.04% for NXGN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXGN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for NXGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NXGN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

NXGN Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.04. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc. saw -3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Metcalfe David A, who sale 32,372 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Dec 01. After this action, Metcalfe David A now owns 161,179 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc., valued at $666,135 using the latest closing price.

Waters Mitchell, the EVP, Commercial Growth of NextGen Healthcare Inc., sale 9,783 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Waters Mitchell is holding 70,469 shares at $200,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.86 for the present operating margin

+48.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextGen Healthcare Inc. stands at +0.27. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.