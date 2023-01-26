Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Spanish Lender BBVA Offers to Buy Out Rest of Garanti in Bet on Turkey

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE :BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.59, which is $1.12 above the current price. BBVA currently public float of 6.03B and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBVA was 1.53M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

BBVA stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.88% and a quarterly performance of 33.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.24% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.76% for BBVA stocks with a simple moving average of 34.29% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at 13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 4.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 397.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.89. Total debt to assets is 26.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.