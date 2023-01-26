Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Annexon Inc. (ANNX)

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) went up by 5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.43. The company’s stock price has collected 12.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ :ANNX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Annexon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.95, which is $11.3 above the current price. ANNX currently public float of 46.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANNX was 137.46K shares.

ANNX’s Market Performance

ANNX stocks went up by 12.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.73% and a quarterly performance of 47.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.92% for Annexon Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.07% for ANNX stocks with a simple moving average of 54.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANNX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ANNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANNX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANNX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ANNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ANNX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

ANNX Trading at 31.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +35.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX rose by +12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, Annexon Inc. saw 43.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Satter Muneer A, who purchase 2,453,988 shares at the price of $3.84 back on Jul 07. After this action, Satter Muneer A now owns 4,408,966 shares of Annexon Inc., valued at $9,423,314 using the latest closing price.

Love Douglas, the President & CEO of Annexon Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Love Douglas is holding 200,942 shares at $146,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -54.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.39.