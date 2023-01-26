Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.55. The company’s stock price has collected -0.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/03/22 that 1Life and Amazon Get FTC Request for More Information on Merger

Is It Worth Investing in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for 1Life Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $2.09 above the current price. ONEM currently public float of 186.69M and currently shorts hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEM was 2.62M shares.

ONEM’s Market Performance

ONEM stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.05% and a quarterly performance of -5.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.22% for 1Life Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.26% for ONEM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ONEM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ONEM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEM reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for ONEM stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ONEM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

ONEM Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.43. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw -3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Thaler Bjorn B, who sale 6,116 shares at the price of $16.72 back on Dec 20. After this action, Thaler Bjorn B now owns 13,718 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $102,238 using the latest closing price.

Thaler Bjorn B, the Chief Financial Officer of 1Life Healthcare Inc., sale 200 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Thaler Bjorn B is holding 19,834 shares at $3,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -15.30 for asset returns.