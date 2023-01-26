Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) went up by 23.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s stock price has collected 24.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ :TIGO) Right Now?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TIGO is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Millicom International Cellular S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.26, which is -$0.09 below the current price. TIGO currently public float of 100.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIGO was 161.60K shares.

TIGO’s Market Performance

TIGO stocks went up by 24.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.30% and a quarterly performance of 68.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Millicom International Cellular S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.36% for TIGO stocks with a simple moving average of 25.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TIGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TIGO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TIGO, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

TIGO Trading at 34.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +41.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGO rose by +24.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.06. In addition, Millicom International Cellular S.A. saw 44.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.59 for the present operating margin

+35.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Millicom International Cellular S.A. stands at +12.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO), the company’s capital structure generated 344.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.53. Total debt to assets is 58.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.