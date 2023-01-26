Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for News Corporation (NWS)

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.16. The company’s stock price has collected 8.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in News Corporation (NASDAQ :NWS) Right Now?

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for News Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $2.28 above the current price. NWS currently public float of 115.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWS was 955.40K shares.

NWS’s Market Performance

NWS stocks went up by 8.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.44% and a quarterly performance of 22.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for News Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.80% for NWS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.25% for the last 200 days.

NWS Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWS rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, News Corporation saw 13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWS starting from Pitofsky David B, who sale 82,028 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Aug 15. After this action, Pitofsky David B now owns 87,706 shares of News Corporation, valued at $1,536,417 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+44.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corporation stands at +6.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.