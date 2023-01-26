Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 15.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s stock price has collected 17.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.66 above the current price. DARE currently public float of 83.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 234.16K shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went up by 17.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.11% and a quarterly performance of 39.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Dare Bioscience Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.19% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of 22.25% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at 39.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +54.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +17.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0528. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 61.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Equity return is now at value -76.10, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.