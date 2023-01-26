Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $262.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/22/22 that Give Bill.com Its Due

Is It Worth Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BILL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Bill.com Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $167.04, which is $62.18 above the current price. BILL currently public float of 101.36M and currently shorts hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILL was 1.95M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stocks went up by 3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.91% and a quarterly performance of -15.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Bill.com Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.60% for BILL stocks with a simple moving average of -19.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $105 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BILL, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

BILL Trading at -4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.16. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 6,008 shares at the price of $100.80 back on Jan 05. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 26,658 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $605,600 using the latest closing price.

Aji Rajesh A., the CLO & CCO of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 2,270 shares at $118.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Aji Rajesh A. is holding 847 shares at $269,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.