Is Xos Inc. (XOS) a Keeper?

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) went down by -14.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.55. The company’s stock price has collected -15.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xos Inc. (NASDAQ :XOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Xos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XOS currently public float of 56.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XOS was 541.81K shares.

XOS’s Market Performance

XOS stocks went down by -15.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.76% and a quarterly performance of -10.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.47% for Xos Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.40% for XOS stocks with a simple moving average of -48.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for XOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XOS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOS reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for XOS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to XOS, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

XOS Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares surge +53.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOS fell by -15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8232. In addition, Xos Inc. saw 90.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOS starting from Sordoni Giordano, who purchase 73,513 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Jan 20. After this action, Sordoni Giordano now owns 23,916,681 shares of Xos Inc., valued at $72,778 using the latest closing price.

Mattson George N, the Director of Xos Inc., purchase 1,394 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Mattson George N is holding 500,000 shares at $1,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1052.99 for the present operating margin

-46.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xos Inc. stands at +463.57. Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.38.