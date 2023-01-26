Is Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) a Keeper?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s stock price has collected 8.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ :VRRM) Right Now?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is at 1.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

VRRM currently public float of 148.40M and currently shorts hold a 6.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRRM was 1.63M shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM stocks went up by 8.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.67% and a quarterly performance of -6.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Verra Mobility Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.74% for VRRM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.34. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from COLLINS REBECCA, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, COLLINS REBECCA now owns 37,564 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.