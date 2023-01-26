Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)?

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) went down by -7.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/22/21 that Kansas City Southern, Tesla, Support.com, Synnex: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE :SNX) Right Now?

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNX is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for TD SYNNEX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.89, which is $28.18 above the current price. SNX currently public float of 84.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNX was 254.17K shares.

SNX’s Market Performance

SNX stocks went down by -0.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.04% and a quarterly performance of 22.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for TD SYNNEX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.80% for SNX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $95 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNX reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for SNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SNX, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

SNX Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.47. In addition, TD SYNNEX Corporation saw 13.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from Witt Marshall, who sale 1,082 shares at the price of $110.90 back on Jan 17. After this action, Witt Marshall now owns 50,893 shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation, valued at $119,994 using the latest closing price.

POLK DENNIS, the Executive Chair of TD SYNNEX Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $95.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that POLK DENNIS is holding 154,253 shares at $764,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.04 for the present operating margin

+5.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD SYNNEX Corporation stands at +1.04. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.