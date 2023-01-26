Is GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) a Keeper?

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.05. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :GXO) Right Now?

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for GXO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $59.06, which is $7.38 above the current price. GXO currently public float of 117.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GXO was 1.05M shares.

GXO’s Market Performance

GXO stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.95% and a quarterly performance of 56.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for GXO Logistics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.20% for GXO stocks with a simple moving average of 11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GXO reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for GXO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GXO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

GXO Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +20.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.32. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc. saw 21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from Ashe Gena L, who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $52.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, Ashe Gena L now owns 0 shares of GXO Logistics Inc., valued at $111,788 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Malcolm, the Chief Executive Officer of GXO Logistics Inc., purchase 4,174 shares at $43.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Wilson Malcolm is holding 45,509 shares at $183,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.20 for the present operating margin

+12.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc. stands at +1.93. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.