Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected -5.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE :UP) Right Now?

UP currently public float of 223.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UP was 1.59M shares.

UP’s Market Performance

UP stocks went down by -5.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.27% and a quarterly performance of -11.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for Wheels Up Experience Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.61% for UP stocks with a simple moving average of -35.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to UP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

UP Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +23.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2490. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc. saw 19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Smith Todd Lamar, who sale 273,504 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Jan 03. After this action, Smith Todd Lamar now owns 1,777,778 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc., valued at $283,897 using the latest closing price.

Dichter Kenneth H, the Chief Executive Officer of Wheels Up Experience Inc., purchase 152,327 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dichter Kenneth H is holding 14,851,599 shares at $171,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.40 for the present operating margin

+1.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stands at -15.91. Equity return is now at value -55.40, with -18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.