Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.44. The company’s stock price has collected 2.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ :ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROST is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Ross Stores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.70, which is $2.21 above the current price. ROST currently public float of 338.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROST was 2.64M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST stocks went up by 2.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.48% and a quarterly performance of 38.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for Ross Stores Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.32% for ROST stocks with a simple moving average of 28.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $130 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ROST, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

ROST Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.71. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from BUSH MICHAEL J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $81.46 back on Jun 08. After this action, BUSH MICHAEL J now owns 34,496 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $81,456 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.33 for the present operating margin

+27.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores Inc. stands at +9.11. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.