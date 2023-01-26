Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.42. The company’s stock price has collected 2.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $178.23, which is $32.75 above the current price. FANG currently public float of 175.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.54M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.69% and a quarterly performance of -3.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Diamondback Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.57% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $181 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $211. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

FANG Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.15. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,012 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 23,623 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $275,562 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 61,334 shares at $960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.01 for the present operating margin

+62.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +32.10. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.