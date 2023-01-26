Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) went up by 5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.38. The company’s stock price has collected 10.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE :DBI) Right Now?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBI is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Designer Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.67, which is $3.37 above the current price. DBI currently public float of 47.08M and currently shorts hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBI was 1.87M shares.

DBI’s Market Performance

DBI stocks went up by 10.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.40% and a quarterly performance of -28.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Designer Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.23% for DBI stocks with a simple moving average of -27.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for DBI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DBI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

DBI Trading at -9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI rose by +10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.54. In addition, Designer Brands Inc. saw 5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Zaiac Joanne, who sale 4,489 shares at the price of $15.76 back on Sep 22. After this action, Zaiac Joanne now owns 48,560 shares of Designer Brands Inc., valued at $70,750 using the latest closing price.

LAU JOANNA T, the Director of Designer Brands Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $15.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that LAU JOANNA T is holding 58,244 shares at $155,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.30 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc. stands at +4.83. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.