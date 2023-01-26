Here’s Our Rant About TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) went up by 21.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.47. The company’s stock price has collected -3.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ :MEDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEDS is at 1.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $1.78 above the current price. MEDS currently public float of 4.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEDS was 247.43K shares.

MEDS’s Market Performance

MEDS stocks went down by -3.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.13% and a quarterly performance of -58.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.12% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.23% for MEDS stocks with a simple moving average of -59.67% for the last 200 days.

MEDS Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares surge +21.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3787. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

AJJARAPU SURENDRA K, the CEO of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $13000.00 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that AJJARAPU SURENDRA K is holding 222,500 shares at $130,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.11 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -53.75. Equity return is now at value -135.10, with -60.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.