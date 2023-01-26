Here’s Our Rant About Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $291.55. The company’s stock price has collected -4.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Railroads Predict Muted Earnings Growth This Year

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE :NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSC is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Norfolk Southern Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $251.12, which is $10.07 above the current price. NSC currently public float of 231.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSC was 1.25M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC stocks went down by -4.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly performance of 13.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Norfolk Southern Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.60% for NSC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $245 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $262, previously predicting the price at $240. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

NSC Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $251.81. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Squires James A, who sale 21,272 shares at the price of $245.76 back on Dec 08. After this action, Squires James A now owns 1,001 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $5,227,765 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Alan H., the President & CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $258.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Shaw Alan H. is holding 30,158 shares at $516,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.18 for the present operating margin

+39.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +26.95. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.