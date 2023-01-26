Here’s Our Rant About Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) went up by 5.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s stock price has collected 0.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ :DOMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOMO is at 2.19.

DOMO currently public float of 30.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMO was 497.29K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stocks went up by 0.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.98% and a quarterly performance of -21.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.22% for Domo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.72% for DOMO stocks with a simple moving average of -44.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOMO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.33. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $13.96 back on Dec 22. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 295,008 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $52,359 using the latest closing price.

MELLOR JOHN M, the CEO of Domo Inc., sale 6,924 shares at $14.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MELLOR JOHN M is holding 365,353 shares at $101,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.30 for the present operating margin

+73.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -39.58. Equity return is now at value 87.30, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.