Here’s How Your Trade Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Aggressively Right Now

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.77. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE :TREX) Right Now?

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREX is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Trex Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.85, which is $2.27 above the current price. TREX currently public float of 109.18M and currently shorts hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREX was 1.24M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.46% and a quarterly performance of 12.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Trex Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.82% for TREX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $43 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TREX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TREX Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +20.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.35. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 19.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.81 for the present operating margin

+38.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +17.44. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 22.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.