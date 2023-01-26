General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) went down by -3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $256.86. The company’s stock price has collected -4.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/22 that The Case for General Dynamics

Is It Worth Investing in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE :GD) Right Now?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GD is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for General Dynamics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $277.79, which is $49.8 above the current price. GD currently public float of 273.28M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GD was 1.03M shares.

GD’s Market Performance

GD stocks went down by -4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.99% and a quarterly performance of -6.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for General Dynamics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.78% for GD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $298 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GD reach a price target of $238. The rating they have provided for GD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to GD, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

GD Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.32. In addition, General Dynamics Corporation saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Roualet Mark C., who sale 23,600 shares at the price of $240.96 back on Aug 15. After this action, Roualet Mark C. now owns 142,661 shares of General Dynamics Corporation, valued at $5,686,750 using the latest closing price.

NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, the Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics Corporation, sale 71,461 shares at $227.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N is holding 781,152 shares at $16,225,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.82 for the present operating margin

+16.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corporation stands at +8.47. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.