F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) went down by -32.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FSTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSTX is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for F-star Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $3.03 above the current price. FSTX currently public float of 21.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSTX was 397.33K shares.

FSTX’s Market Performance

FSTX stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.01% and a quarterly performance of -4.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for F-star Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.06% for FSTX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FSTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSTX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FSTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

FSTX Trading at -28.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSTX fell by -24.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, F-star Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSTX

Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -42.40 for asset returns.