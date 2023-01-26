Equifax Inc. (EFX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $245.27. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Maxine Waters Calls for CFPB to Take Action Against Equifax

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax Inc. (NYSE :EFX) Right Now?

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFX is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Equifax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $207.84, which is -$8.91 below the current price. EFX currently public float of 121.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFX was 939.69K shares.

EFX’s Market Performance

EFX stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.85% and a quarterly performance of 37.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Equifax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.72% for EFX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $150 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFX reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for EFX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EFX, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

EFX Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.55. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Griggs James M, who sale 300 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Griggs James M now owns 4,820 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Lisa M, the EVP, President International of Equifax Inc., sale 100 shares at $159.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Nelson Lisa M is holding 7,406 shares at $15,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.29 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax Inc. stands at +15.11. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.