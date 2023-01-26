Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.45. The company’s stock price has collected 3.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Mondelez to Sell Trident, Other Gum Brands

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DK) Right Now?

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DK is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.77, which is $5.38 above the current price. DK currently public float of 68.33M and currently shorts hold a 10.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DK was 1.32M shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK stocks went up by 3.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.04% and a quarterly performance of -7.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Delek US Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.29% for DK stocks with a simple moving average of -2.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $32 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to DK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DK Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.90. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Delek US Holdings, Inc., who sale 10,561 shares at the price of $40.27 back on Mar 18. After this action, Delek US Holdings, Inc. now owns 34,311,278 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $425,291 using the latest closing price.

Delek US Holdings, Inc., the Director of Delek US Holdings Inc., sale 68 shares at $40.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Delek US Holdings, Inc. is holding 34,332,400 shares at $2,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.79 for the present operating margin

+0.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at -1.91. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.