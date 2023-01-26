Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Waste Management Inc. (WM)?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.98. The company’s stock price has collected 1.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/28/22 that North America’s Biggest Landfill Operator in Push to Turn More Trash Into Fuel

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE :WM) Right Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WM is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Waste Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

WM currently public float of 409.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WM was 1.72M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

WM stocks went up by 1.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.93% and a quarterly performance of -5.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Waste Management Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.50% for WM stocks with a simple moving average of -4.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $165 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $183. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WM, setting the target price at $171 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

WM Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.14. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw -2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from POPE JOHN C, who sale 218 shares at the price of $154.76 back on Jan 17. After this action, POPE JOHN C now owns 55,809 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $33,738 using the latest closing price.

Rooney Kelly C., the SVP Chief People Officer of Waste Management Inc., sale 66 shares at $160.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Rooney Kelly C. is holding 1,414 shares at $10,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.78 for the present operating margin

+26.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +10.13. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.