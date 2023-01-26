Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA)?

Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE:FNA) went down by -17.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE :FNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Paragon 28 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.60, which is $11.42 above the current price. FNA currently public float of 38.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNA was 205.76K shares.

FNA’s Market Performance

FNA stocks went up by 5.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.55% and a quarterly performance of 10.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Paragon 28 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.25% for FNA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $32 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

FNA Trading at -16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNA fell by -13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.40. In addition, Paragon 28 Inc. saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNA starting from Jarboe Matthew, who sale 35,110 shares at the price of $20.93 back on Dec 23. After this action, Jarboe Matthew now owns 271,764 shares of Paragon 28 Inc., valued at $734,687 using the latest closing price.

Jarboe Matthew, the Chief Commercial Officer of Paragon 28 Inc., sale 24,913 shares at $20.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Jarboe Matthew is holding 271,764 shares at $521,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.31 for the present operating margin

+74.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paragon 28 Inc. stands at -9.29. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.