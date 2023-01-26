Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Five9 Inc. (FIVN)?

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.34. The company’s stock price has collected 8.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that Five9 Stock Slides as Forecast Misses Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ :FIVN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Five9 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $77.70, which is $1.0 above the current price. FIVN currently public float of 69.34M and currently shorts hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIVN was 1.47M shares.

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN stocks went up by 8.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.96% and a quarterly performance of 36.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Five9 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.80% for FIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIVN, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FIVN Trading at 16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.53. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw 14.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Burkland Daniel P., who sale 28,623 shares at the price of $75.09 back on Jan 24. After this action, Burkland Daniel P. now owns 116,616 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $2,149,301 using the latest closing price.

Alexy Kimberly, the Director of Five9 Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Alexy Kimberly is holding 11,117 shares at $562,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.25 for the present operating margin

+54.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -8.69. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.