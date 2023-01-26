Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $714.62. The company’s stock price has collected 4.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ :ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for ASML Holding N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $777.67, which is $7.86 above the current price. ASML currently public float of 399.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASML was 1.19M shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML stocks went up by 4.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.59% and a quarterly performance of 44.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for ASML Holding N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.21% for ASML stocks with a simple moving average of 28.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $850, previously predicting the price at $510. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

ASML Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +23.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $613.85. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 24.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.12 for the present operating margin

+51.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +31.61. The total capital return value is set at 38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.66. Equity return is now at value 64.60, with 17.80 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 46.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 15.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.