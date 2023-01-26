Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (ALTI)?

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) went up by 65.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.49. The company’s stock price has collected 68.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALTI) Right Now?

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALTI currently public float of 36.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTI was 109.58K shares.

ALTI’s Market Performance

ALTI stocks went up by 68.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.54% and a quarterly performance of 55.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 53.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.33% for Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 60.05% for ALTI stocks with a simple moving average of 56.12% for the last 200 days.

ALTI Trading at 56.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.71%, as shares surge +72.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTI rose by +68.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. saw 41.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTI starting from Yu Peter, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Jan 23. After this action, Yu Peter now owns 6,459,292 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc., valued at $237,500 using the latest closing price.

Karp Daniel Jeremy, the Director of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Karp Daniel Jeremy is holding 12,500 shares at $118,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.