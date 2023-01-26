Can The Macerich Company (MAC) Remain Competitive?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s stock price has collected 4.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/29/21 that Mall Owner Shares Surge Thanks to Small Investors’ Short Squeeze

Is It Worth Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE :MAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAC is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The Macerich Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.38, which is -$0.64 below the current price. MAC currently public float of 206.00M and currently shorts hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAC was 2.04M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC stocks went up by 4.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.71% and a quarterly performance of 36.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for The Macerich Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.49% for MAC stocks with a simple moving average of 18.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

MAC Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, The Macerich Company saw 15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Zecchini Christopher J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zecchini Christopher J now owns 7,458 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $25,302 using the latest closing price.

Volk Kenneth, the EVP, Business Development of The Macerich Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Volk Kenneth is holding 46,924 shares at $75,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+17.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at -5.96. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.00 for asset returns.