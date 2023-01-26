Can MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) Remain Competitive?

MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock price has collected -6.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MDVL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDVL is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MedAvail Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $4.03 above the current price. MDVL currently public float of 68.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDVL was 176.44K shares.

MDVL’s Market Performance

MDVL stocks went down by -6.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 82.36% and a quarterly performance of -36.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.02% for MedAvail Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.73% for MDVL stocks with a simple moving average of -57.27% for the last 200 days.

MDVL Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.59%, as shares surge +87.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDVL fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4537. In addition, MedAvail Holdings Inc. saw 63.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDVL starting from ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd, who purchase 14,117,646 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Apr 04. After this action, ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd now owns 15,029,480 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc., valued at $14,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-196.62 for the present operating margin

-4.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for MedAvail Holdings Inc. stands at -198.00. Equity return is now at value -219.10, with -116.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.