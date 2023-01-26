Buy or Sell Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.31. The company’s stock price has collected -0.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/09/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Monday: Tesla, Zillow, Regeneron, and More

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :DCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is -$3.0 below the current price. DCT currently public float of 95.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCT was 1.15M shares.

DCT’s Market Performance

DCT stocks went down by -0.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.95% and a quarterly performance of 63.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.48% for DCT stocks with a simple moving average of 33.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DCT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DCT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for DCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to DCT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

DCT Trading at 44.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%, as shares surge +65.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.15. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw 57.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCT starting from Harris Eva F., who purchase 3,516 shares at the price of $14.25 back on Jul 01. After this action, Harris Eva F. now owns 76,901 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., valued at $50,103 using the latest closing price.

RHODES KEVIN R, the Chief Financial Officer of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $16.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that RHODES KEVIN R is holding 137,393 shares at $49,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.75 for the present operating margin

+56.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stands at -2.75. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.