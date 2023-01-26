Buy or Sell CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.27. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for CME Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $194.90, which is $27.65 above the current price. CME currently public float of 358.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CME was 2.09M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.79% and a quarterly performance of 3.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for CME Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.35% for CME stocks with a simple moving average of -7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $191 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $212. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CME, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

CME Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.00. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 1,244 shares at the price of $175.98 back on Jan 18. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 249,376 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $218,906 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc., purchase 55 shares at $175.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,212 shares at $9,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.40 for the present operating margin

+79.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +56.21. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.