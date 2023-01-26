Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) went up by 9.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ :BTCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCY is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Biotricity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.15 above the current price. BTCY currently public float of 39.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCY was 178.29K shares.

BTCY’s Market Performance

BTCY stocks went up by 3.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.86% and a quarterly performance of -29.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.24% for Biotricity Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.59% for BTCY stocks with a simple moving average of -23.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTCY stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BTCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTCY in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $5 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTCY reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for BTCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

BTCY Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +52.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCY rose by +14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6689. In addition, Biotricity Inc. saw 73.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-228.40 for the present operating margin

+59.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biotricity Inc. stands at -380.78. Equity return is now at value 546.80, with -160.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.