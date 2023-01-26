Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Just Got Our Attention

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.92. The company’s stock price has collected -2.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE :AVY) Right Now?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVY is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $207.36, which is $19.91 above the current price. AVY currently public float of 80.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVY was 519.92K shares.

AVY’s Market Performance

AVY stocks went down by -2.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.51% and a quarterly performance of 6.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Avery Dennison Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.23% for AVY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $205 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVY reach a price target of $172, previously predicting the price at $206. The rating they have provided for AVY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVY, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

AVY Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVY fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.59. In addition, Avery Dennison Corporation saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVY starting from Sullivan Martha N., who sale 824 shares at the price of $178.00 back on Nov 08. After this action, Sullivan Martha N. now owns 16,660 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation, valued at $146,672 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Anthony, the Director of Avery Dennison Corporation, sale 2,800 shares at $178.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Anderson Anthony is holding 1,374 shares at $500,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.37 for the present operating margin

+27.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avery Dennison Corporation stands at +8.80. Equity return is now at value 41.90, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.