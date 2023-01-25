Why Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) went up by 10.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.52. The company’s stock price has collected 44.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :IKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. IKT currently public float of 19.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IKT was 114.98K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT stocks went up by 44.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 89.58% and a quarterly performance of 12.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.33% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.42% for IKT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.11% for the last 200 days.

IKT Trading at 73.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.79%, as shares surge +104.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +53.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6254. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw 82.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Werner Milton H., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 16. After this action, Werner Milton H. now owns 5,335,433 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Werner Milton H., the President and CEO of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Werner Milton H. is holding 5,330,433 shares at $4,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-454.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -476.88. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -52.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.47.