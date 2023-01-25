We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), Here is What We Found

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.66. The company’s stock price has collected -1.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/22 that Goodyear Recalls Tire Linked to Eight Deaths, Several Dozen Injuries

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ :GT) Right Now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GT is at 1.85.

GT currently public float of 281.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GT was 4.32M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT stocks went down by -1.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.27% and a quarterly performance of -1.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.10% for GT stocks with a simple moving average of -5.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for GT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Nomura gave a rating of “Buy” to GT, setting the target price at $15.30 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

GT Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.