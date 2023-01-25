We Analyzed the Future Direction of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN), Here is What We Found

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) went down by -1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s stock price has collected -8.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ :SRZN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Surrozen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.33, which is $1.91 above the current price. SRZN currently public float of 32.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRZN was 806.29K shares.

SRZN’s Market Performance

SRZN stocks went down by -8.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.85% and a quarterly performance of -77.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.35% for Surrozen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for SRZN stocks with a simple moving average of -73.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRZN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRZN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRZN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SRZN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 15th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SRZN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

SRZN Trading at -19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +30.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRZN fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6006. In addition, Surrozen Inc. saw 1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRZN

Equity return is now at value -52.90, with -44.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.