We Analyzed the Future Direction of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY), Here is What We Found

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RUBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUBY is at 2.35.

RUBY currently public float of 84.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUBY was 1.23M shares.

RUBY’s Market Performance

RUBY stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.33% and a quarterly performance of -23.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.98% for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.95% for RUBY stocks with a simple moving average of -66.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUBY

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUBY reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for RUBY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RUBY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

RUBY Trading at 24.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares surge +74.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUBY rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2158. In addition, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. saw 47.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUBY starting from Appelhans Dannielle, who sale 5,737 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 10. After this action, Appelhans Dannielle now owns 6,763 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,590 using the latest closing price.

Epstein David R, the Director of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Epstein David R is holding 4,720,012 shares at $43,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUBY

Equity return is now at value -192.60, with -87.10 for asset returns.