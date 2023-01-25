We Analyzed the Future Direction of MasterBrand Inc. (MBC), Here is What We Found

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) went up by 2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE :MBC) Right Now?

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MasterBrand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $0.21 above the current price. MBC currently public float of 127.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBC was 4.60M shares.

MBC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for MasterBrand Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.80% for MBC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.71% for the last 200 days.

MBC Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBC rose by +5.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, MasterBrand Inc. saw 16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterBrand Inc. stands at +6.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.