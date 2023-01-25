Wall Street Pummels GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) After Recent Earnings Report

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) went up by 14.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s stock price has collected 4.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE :GLOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLOP is at 2.41.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GLOP currently public float of 35.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLOP was 315.77K shares.

GLOP’s Market Performance

GLOP stocks went up by 4.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.75% and a quarterly performance of -5.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for GasLog Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.74% for GLOP stocks with a simple moving average of 29.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GLOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLOP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLOP reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GLOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

GLOP Trading at 10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOP rose by +22.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, GasLog Partners LP saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOP

Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.00 for asset returns.