Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) went down by -8.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s stock price has collected -4.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/22 that PagerDuty’s Results Sparkle Amid Gloom in Enterprise Software

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PD is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for PagerDuty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.10, which is $5.58 above the current price. PD currently public float of 82.19M and currently shorts hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 995.91K shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went down by -4.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.93% and a quarterly performance of 13.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.84% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of 3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

PD Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.28. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Tejada Jennifer, who sale 93,942 shares at the price of $28.03 back on Jan 20. After this action, Tejada Jennifer now owns 606,465 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $2,633,194 using the latest closing price.

Tejada Jennifer, the Chief Executive Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 28,634 shares at $28.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Tejada Jennifer is holding 606,465 shares at $804,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.40 for the present operating margin

+81.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -38.19. Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.