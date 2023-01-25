Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Edgio Inc. (EGIO)

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) went up by 7.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.55. The company’s stock price has collected 4.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ :EGIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGIO is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Edgio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EGIO currently public float of 218.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGIO was 1.25M shares.

EGIO’s Market Performance

EGIO stocks went up by 4.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.33% and a quarterly performance of -47.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.65% for Edgio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.21% for EGIO stocks with a simple moving average of -44.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGIO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGIO reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $5.75. The rating they have provided for EGIO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

EGIO Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares surge +38.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2725. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw 30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.