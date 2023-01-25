Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) went down by -4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.59. The company’s stock price has collected -1.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ :RELY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Remitly Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $3.15 above the current price. RELY currently public float of 138.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELY was 860.81K shares.

RELY’s Market Performance

RELY stocks went down by -1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.61% and a quarterly performance of 14.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for Remitly Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.23% for RELY stocks with a simple moving average of 14.69% for the last 200 days.

RELY Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +22.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw 3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 5,427 shares at the price of $9.94 back on Nov 29. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 286 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $53,955 using the latest closing price.

Hug Joshua, the Chief Operating Officer of Remitly Global Inc., sale 7,728 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Hug Joshua is holding 4,173,631 shares at $79,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -16.60 for asset returns.