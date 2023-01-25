R1 RCM Inc. (RCM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ :RCM) Right Now?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 166.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCM is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for R1 RCM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RCM currently public float of 303.12M and currently shorts hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCM was 5.38M shares.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM stocks went up by 2.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.17% and a quarterly performance of -19.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for R1 RCM Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.14% for RCM stocks with a simple moving average of -28.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for RCM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RCM, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

RCM Trading at 31.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +22.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 23.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP, who sale 15,000,000 shares at the price of $20.43 back on Sep 13. After this action, TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP now owns 164,754,055 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $306,375,000 using the latest closing price.

SPARBY JOHN M., the of R1 RCM Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that SPARBY JOHN M. is holding 123,772 shares at $1,000,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.