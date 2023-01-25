Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for So-Young International Inc. (SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected 40.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ :SY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SY is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for So-Young International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.48, which is -$1.39 below the current price. SY currently public float of 24.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SY was 392.38K shares.

SY’s Market Performance

SY stocks went up by 40.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.00% and a quarterly performance of 342.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.91% for So-Young International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.45% for SY stocks with a simple moving average of 149.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $14 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SY reach a price target of $16.20. The rating they have provided for SY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

SY Trading at 120.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.70%, as shares surge +76.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +372.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +40.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, So-Young International Inc. saw 95.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.97 for the present operating margin

+80.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc. stands at -0.49. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.