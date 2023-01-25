Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) went down by -9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.94. The company’s stock price has collected -9.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ :SFNC) Right Now?

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFNC is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Simmons First National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SFNC currently public float of 125.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFNC was 522.77K shares.

SFNC’s Market Performance

SFNC stocks went down by -9.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.99% and a quarterly performance of -12.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Simmons First National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.29% for SFNC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SFNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SFNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on May 09th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SFNC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

SFNC Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC fell by -9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.06. In addition, Simmons First National Corporation saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Rawls Chad, who sale 850 shares at the price of $23.64 back on Nov 22. After this action, Rawls Chad now owns 3,763 shares of Simmons First National Corporation, valued at $20,094 using the latest closing price.

Bass Dean O., the Director of Simmons First National Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $23.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Bass Dean O. is holding 166,860 shares at $352,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.