Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) went up by 5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.13. The company’s stock price has collected -7.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKTS is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Akoustis Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.65, which is $3.88 above the current price. AKTS currently public float of 54.83M and currently shorts hold a 8.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKTS was 504.23K shares.

AKTS’s Market Performance

AKTS stocks went down by -7.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.66% and a quarterly performance of 36.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.06% for Akoustis Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.48% for AKTS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.25 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKTS reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for AKTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AKTS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 15th of the previous year.

AKTS Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +29.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS fell by -7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw 19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Shealy Jeffrey B., who sale 2,340 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Dec 20. After this action, Shealy Jeffrey B. now owns 505,502 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $6,646 using the latest closing price.

Boller Kenneth, the CFO of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Boller Kenneth is holding 111,758 shares at $3,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-394.50 for the present operating margin

-78.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stands at -384.54. Equity return is now at value -62.60, with -45.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.