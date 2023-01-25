Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went down by -3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.31. The company’s stock price has collected -4.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Cologuard Maker Exact Sciences Reports Big Sales and a Surprise Profit

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.59, which is -$1.91 below the current price. EXAS currently public float of 176.12M and currently shorts hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 2.70M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went down by -4.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.67% and a quarterly performance of 98.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.99% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of 42.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXAS, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

EXAS Trading at 30.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.40. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 31.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jan 09. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 85,090 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Everett, the Chief Commercial Officer of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 16,872 shares at $31.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Cunningham Everett is holding 18,654 shares at $529,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.27 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -33.71. Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.