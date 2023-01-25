Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) a Keeper?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/13/22 that Here’s how much 1880s Levi’s jeans just sold for at auction. Can you wear them?

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE :LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEVI is at 1.14.

LEVI currently public float of 93.89M and currently shorts hold a 8.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEVI was 1.85M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI stocks went up by 2.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.14% and a quarterly performance of 17.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Levi Strauss & Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.44% for LEVI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEVI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

LEVI Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw 7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from JAFFE SETH, who sale 11,442 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Dec 30. After this action, JAFFE SETH now owns 147,888 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $177,008 using the latest closing price.

JAFFE SETH, the EVP & General Counsel of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 11,862 shares at $16.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that JAFFE SETH is holding 148,299 shares at $191,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.03 for the present operating margin

+57.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.60. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.